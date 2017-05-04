Email Attack Most Favoured Cyber Attack In Malaysia In 2016

Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 -- The government should be led by a coalition of political parties that are strong, experienced and aligned to ensure the country's economic development and the people's well-being, said Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.