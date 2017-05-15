Dual Citizenship Holders Will Lose Ma...

Dual Citizenship Holders Will Lose Malaysian Citizenship - Zahid

12 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

A Malaysian will automatically lose his Malaysian citizenship if he is found to have dual citizenship, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. He said this was stated in the Malaysian Constitution whereby a Malaysian would lose his citizenship if he or she were to apply to become a citizen of another country.

Chicago, IL

