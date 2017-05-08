Drunk woman nearly forced Malaysia flight to divert
Drunk woman, 26, who nearly forced a plane to divert when she threatened to open the doors mid-air unless she was given more alcohol is spared jail along with her boyfriend A drunk woman nearly forced a plane to divert when she threatened to open the doors mid-air unless she was given more alcohol. Carola Conti, 26, and her 27-year-old boyfriend Antony Grant were both spared jail despite swearing at passengers, banging chairs, spilling drinks and arguing with cabin crew on a 13 hour flight from Kuala Lumpur to London.
