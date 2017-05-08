Drunk woman nearly forced Malaysia fl...

Drunk woman nearly forced Malaysia flight to divert

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Drunk woman, 26, who nearly forced a plane to divert when she threatened to open the doors mid-air unless she was given more alcohol is spared jail along with her boyfriend A drunk woman nearly forced a plane to divert when she threatened to open the doors mid-air unless she was given more alcohol. Carola Conti, 26, and her 27-year-old boyfriend Antony Grant were both spared jail despite swearing at passengers, banging chairs, spilling drinks and arguing with cabin crew on a 13 hour flight from Kuala Lumpur to London.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr 11 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,552 • Total comments across all topics: 280,891,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC