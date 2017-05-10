DirectD Opens 9th Outlet, The First In Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 -- DirectD Retail and Wholesale Sdn Bhd , the one-stop provider for mobile phones, gadgets and accessories opened its latest outlet in Publika, its first in Kuala Lumpur Sunday. DirectD is the retail arm of Extrovest Group which operates seven outlets in Subang Jaya and a mega store in Petaling Jaya.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.