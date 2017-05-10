DirectD Opens 9th Outlet, The First I...

DirectD Opens 9th Outlet, The First In Kuala Lumpur

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 -- DirectD Retail and Wholesale Sdn Bhd , the one-stop provider for mobile phones, gadgets and accessories opened its latest outlet in Publika, its first in Kuala Lumpur Sunday. DirectD is the retail arm of Extrovest Group which operates seven outlets in Subang Jaya and a mega store in Petaling Jaya.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,298 • Total comments across all topics: 281,023,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC