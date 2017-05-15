Did Kim Jong-Un have his brother killed because he feared he was part of a US-backed coup?
Kim Jong-Nam, the half-brother of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un, reportedly met an American spy in Malaysia just four days before he was poisoned. CCTV purports to shows the 45-year-old, who was assassinated at Kuala Lumpur airport, with a "middle-aged Korean-American" man in a hotel lift at the resort island of Langkawi in northern Malaysia on February 9. Kim, who had allegedly met the contact several times before, stayed in a hotel suite with him for two hours, the Daily Mail reports .
