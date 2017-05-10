Devotees mark Buddha's birthday in Ma...

Devotees mark Buddha's birthday in Malaysia

Thousands of devotees gathered in Malaysian temples Wednesday to celebrate Buddha's birth, death and enlightenment - a festival marked on different days across the region, which is also known as Wesak day. In the idyllic city of Ipoh in western Perak state, surrounded by limestone hills, hundreds of people came to seek Buddha's blessings.

