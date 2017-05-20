Deputy IGP: Twenty-one cops arrested ...

Deputy IGP: Twenty-one cops arrested under 'Ops Kabaddi'

2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

KUALA LUMPUR: Twenty-one policemen have been arrested nationwide under the "Ops Kabaddi" operation to nab those suspected of protecting criminals, including drug trafficking syndicates. Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said on Saturday that all the suspects had been arrested under the Security Offences Act 2012 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Chicago, IL

