Customers to be able to use Alipay in Malaysia's 7-Eleven stores

People pass by a store that provides Alipay service in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on May 22, 2017. 7-Eleven announced here that customers will be able to use China's online payment solution Alipay in the around 2,100 7-Eleven stores in Malaysia from Monday.

