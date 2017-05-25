Crucial Death March witness dies

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Express

Kota Kinabalu: One of only two remaining star witnesses of the 1945 Death Marches, Zudin , died from breathing difficulties on May 14. It was only found out on Tuesday , when pioneer Death March trek tourist guide Tham Yau Kong brought a RTM film crew to interview Zudin at his house in Kg Koporon. "I don't mind to tell you that I wept," said Tham who had developed a special bond with the late Zudin through years of bringing Australian and British Death March trekkers.

Chicago, IL

