Cop shot pregnant girlfriend over personal issues, says S'wak police chief

40 min ago Read more: The Star Online

MIRI: Police have confirmed that the woman allegedly shot dead by a police inspector in Serian, near here, was not married to the suspect. The suspect, an inspector in Belaga who was arrested late Sunday following the 3.30pm incident, is expected to be brought to the court for a remand order later Monday It is learnt that the woman was two-months pregnant.

