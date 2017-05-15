CM wants visa-on-arrival

Bhubaneswar, May 26: A month after introduction of international flights between Bhubaneswar and Kuala Lumpur, the state government today urged the Centre to provide visa-on-arrival facility to passengers at the airport here. To facilitate travel of arriving tourists, chief minister Naveen Patnaik today urged external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj to include Bhubaneswar as a "visa-on-arrival" station for citizens of eligible nations.

