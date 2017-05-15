CM wants visa-on-arrival

CM wants visa-on-arrival

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 27 Read more: The Telegraph

Bhubaneswar, May 26: A month after introduction of international flights between Bhubaneswar and Kuala Lumpur, the state government today urged the Centre to provide visa-on-arrival facility to passengers at the airport here. To facilitate travel of arriving tourists, chief minister Naveen Patnaik today urged external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj to include Bhubaneswar as a "visa-on-arrival" station for citizens of eligible nations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Gunman
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,266 • Total comments across all topics: 281,467,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC