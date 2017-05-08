China's Wanda in talks to develop Bandar Malaysia project -report

May 9 Malaysia is in talks with China's Dalian Wanda Group Co Ltd to develop a prime Kuala Lumpur property project, barely a week after it dumped its original partners, the Straits Times reported on Tuesday. Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak aims to sign an agreement with Wanda - owned by billionaire Wang Jianlin - during his visit to Beijing for the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation this May 14-15, according to the report.

