China's Wanda in talks to develop Ban...

China's Wanda in talks to develop Bandar Malaysia project -report

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

May 9 Malaysia is in talks with China's Dalian Wanda Group Co Ltd to develop a prime Kuala Lumpur property project, barely a week after it dumped its original partners, the Straits Times reported on Tuesday. Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak aims to sign an agreement with Wanda - owned by billionaire Wang Jianlin - during his visit to Beijing for the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation this May 14-15, according to the report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr 11 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,961 • Total comments across all topics: 280,882,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC