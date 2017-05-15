China Opens Huge Opportunities For Bu...

China Opens Huge Opportunities For Businessmen From Malaysia - PM

Malaysian National News Agency

China has opened huge opportunities for Malaysian businessmen who want to foster economic cooperation for mutual benefit, said Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak. The prime minister said the trust between Malaysia and China is at the highest level making it easier for Malaysian businessmen to foster economic cooperation than ever before.

Chicago, IL

