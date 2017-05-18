Charged with distributing nude pictures of woman
Kota Kinabalu: A 27-year-old unemployed man was charged with two counts of distributing nude photos of his social media acquaintance and insulting her modesty. Khairul, who is from the peninsula, stands accused of distributing the nude photographs of the 23-year-old woman through his Facebook and WeChat accounts at 10.58am on June 26, 2016 in a unit at UUC Utama Condo, Jalan Kayu Madang in Manggatal.
