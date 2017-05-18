Charged with distributing nude pictur...

Charged with distributing nude pictures of woman

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Daily Express

Kota Kinabalu: A 27-year-old unemployed man was charged with two counts of distributing nude photos of his social media acquaintance and insulting her modesty. Khairul, who is from the peninsula, stands accused of distributing the nude photographs of the 23-year-old woman through his Facebook and WeChat accounts at 10.58am on June 26, 2016 in a unit at UUC Utama Condo, Jalan Kayu Madang in Manggatal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,837 • Total comments across all topics: 281,116,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC