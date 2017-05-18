Celcom and Ericsson bring 5G to Malaysia

Celcom and Ericsson bring 5G to Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur: The nation's telecommunication technology is set to evolve into a whole new level when Celcom Axiata Bhd and Ericsson Thursday performed Malaysia's first 5G trial. Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Jailani Johari, in expressing his profound excitement, said the 5G technology was crucial - from empowering the local industry across telecommunication, finance and industrial sectors; to government and private sectors; thus becoming the key to achieving the target to become a developed nation by 2020.

