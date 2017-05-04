Capital controls, high-speed rail beh...

Capital controls, high-speed rail behind collapse of Bandar Malaysia deal?

A US$1.7 billion property deal that was expected to ease the debt burden of Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad fell through on Wednesday . A Malaysian minister says the government needs time to find a new partner.

Chicago, IL

