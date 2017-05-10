Cabotage announcement smacks of 'election around the corner'

Kota Kinabalu: While welcoming the abolition of the controversial 37-year-old Cabotage Policy, that has been a thorn in the flesh for Sabah and Sarawak, Sabah Parti Keadilan Rakyat Chairperson, Christina Liew has expressed some scepticism over its actualisation. "Its announcement smacks of 'election is around the corner', and is akin to an election promise to the people of Sabah.

