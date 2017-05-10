Business and cultural links between M...

Business and cultural links between Māori and Malaysia

MA ori Development Minister and Associate Minister for Economic Development Te Ururoa Flavell will leave tomorrow for a business and cultural mission to Malaysia with a focus on the food and beverage sector. "We know that Malaysia is a proven market opportunity with plenty of un-tapped scope to explore for MA ori businesses.

