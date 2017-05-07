Boy, 13, crashes car into house, kill...

Boy, 13, crashes car into house, killing 77-year-old woman

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

IPOH: A 77-year-old woman was killed when a car crashed into the living room of her home in Kampung Baru Ladang Banir, Temoh. Tapah OCPD Supt Som Sak Din Keliaw said Lai Kwai Lan, who was in the living room during the incident, suffered head injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr 11 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,318 • Total comments across all topics: 280,838,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC