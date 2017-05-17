Body of Pakistani found in river

Kota Kinabalu: The body of a man believed to have fallen into Sungai Paliau at the IOI Plantation Estate in Beluran and drowned was found on Wednesday. The remains of Rahman Zep, a 20-year-old Pakistani, addressed at Kampung Nangoh, was discovered about 12.40pm by fire and rescue personnel about 100 metres from where he fell.

