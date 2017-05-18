Body found floating case still under probe
Kota Kinabalu: Investigations are continuing into the discovery of the body of a man found floating in the waters of the coastal area behind the Suria Sabah Shopping Complex, here, on Thursday. City Police Chief ACP M. Chandra on Saturday said initial findings showed the man had gone down to the sea and drowned.
