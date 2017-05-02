Australian parents settle with Malaysia Airlines over MH17

Australian parents who lost their three children in the MH17 disaster have become the first in Australia to settle with Malaysia Airlines over the crash of the flight in Ukraine, local media revealed on Tuesday. Anthony and Marite Maslin from Perth in Western Australia lost three children in the tragedy as they were travelling with their grandfather from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when the plane crashed in eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 people on board.

