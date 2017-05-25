Assaulting mother with a machete: Man...

Assaulting mother with a machete: Man pleads guilty

Kota Kinabalu: A 37-year-old unemployed man pleaded guilty in the Magistrate's Court to assaulting his 74-year-old mother with a machete in Penampang last year. However, Azmi @ Andrew Ghani will know his fate on June 15 as the court needs to go through his documents, after he claimed that he was a patient at the Hospital Mesra Bukit Padang and also intellectually disabled.

