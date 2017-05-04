Arrested Turks linked to ISIL, Malays...

Arrested Turks linked to ISIL, Malaysian police claims

Two Turkish nationals arrested in Malaysia are being held on suspicion of funding the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant , Kuala Lumpur said May 4, contradicting a state-run Anadolu Agency report which a day earlier claimed the suspects were members of the Gulen network, widely believed to have orchestrated last year's coup attempt. Malaysia's anti-terrorism police unit had been investigating the two men, along with a number of others, for "spreading, influencing and funding" ISIL activities, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

Chicago, IL

