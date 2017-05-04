Arrested Turks linked to ISIL, Malaysian police claims
Two Turkish nationals arrested in Malaysia are being held on suspicion of funding the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant , Kuala Lumpur said May 4, contradicting a state-run Anadolu Agency report which a day earlier claimed the suspects were members of the Gulen network, widely believed to have orchestrated last year's coup attempt. Malaysia's anti-terrorism police unit had been investigating the two men, along with a number of others, for "spreading, influencing and funding" ISIL activities, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.
