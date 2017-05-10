Are the Chinese steering clear of Mal...

Are the Chinese steering clear of Malaysia?

Read more: The Nation

Without satisfactory official explanations of the collapse of a deal for China to help bail Malaysia out of a multibillion-dollar financial scandal, widespread speculation has sparked tremendous market concerns. The deal between China Railway Engineering Corp and Malaysian partner Iskandar Waterfront Holdings to buy a 60-per-cent stake in Bandar Malaysia, a major property development in Kuala Lumpur, from Malaysia's scandal-hit state-investment fund 1 Malaysia Development Berhad fell through last week.

Chicago, IL

