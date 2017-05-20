Ahmad Zahid does not want a repeat of...

Ahmad Zahid does not want a repeat of 2008 political tsunami

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

IPOH: The 2008 political tsunami proved to be a real lesson for Barisan Nasional and the coalition hopes it will not be repeated in the coming general election, says Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi . The Deputy Prime Minister, who was speaking at a Barisan function at Dataran MBI here, reminded everyone how Barisan they lost control of Perak for almost 11 months after the 2013 General Election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,560 • Total comments across all topics: 281,148,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC