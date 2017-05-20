Ahmad Zahid does not want a repeat of 2008 political tsunami
IPOH: The 2008 political tsunami proved to be a real lesson for Barisan Nasional and the coalition hopes it will not be repeated in the coming general election, says Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi . The Deputy Prime Minister, who was speaking at a Barisan function at Dataran MBI here, reminded everyone how Barisan they lost control of Perak for almost 11 months after the 2013 General Election.
