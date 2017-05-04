After facing down scandal, Malaysia's...

After facing down scandal, Malaysia's Najib vulnerable on rising costs

Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Malaysia's 1.6 million public servants have long been one of the most reliable vote banks for Prime Minister Najib Razak's ruling coalition, but as he prepares to seek re-election he faces warnings that soaring living costs risk eroding that support. Prices have risen sharply since Malaysia cut state subsidies and launched a national goods and services tax to plug a hole in its finances caused by falling oil and gas revenues, and rank-and-file government workers say they are feeling the pinch.

Chicago, IL

