After facing down scandal, Malaysia's Najib vulnerable on rising costs

Malaysia's 1.6 million public servants have long been one of the most reliable vote banks for Prime Minister Najib Razak's ruling coalition, but as he prepares to seek re-election he faces warnings that soaring living costs risk eroding that support. Prices have risen sharply since Malaysia cut state subsidies and launched a national goods and services tax to plug a hole in its finances caused by falling oil and gas revenues, and rank-and-file government workers say they are feeling the pinch.

