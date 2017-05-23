6 charged with rioting at pub

Kota Kinabalu: Six men were charged at the Magistrate's Court here with rioting at a pub here last week. Basri Bahtiar, 36, Kasman Mohd Bakri, 20, Masud Kudin, 29, Mohd Irfan Abu Bakar, 22, Muhd Faizal Alimuddin, 23, and Muhd Faizul Mustapa, 25, were jointly accused of committing the offence at 12.46am on May 18 at the Euphoria Pub, Waterfront, here.

