6 charged with rioting at pub

6 charged with rioting at pub

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Daily Express

Kota Kinabalu: Six men were charged at the Magistrate's Court here with rioting at a pub here last week. Basri Bahtiar, 36, Kasman Mohd Bakri, 20, Masud Kudin, 29, Mohd Irfan Abu Bakar, 22, Muhd Faizal Alimuddin, 23, and Muhd Faizul Mustapa, 25, were jointly accused of committing the offence at 12.46am on May 18 at the Euphoria Pub, Waterfront, here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,072 • Total comments across all topics: 281,246,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC