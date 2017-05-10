4 suspected robbers shot dead

Kuala Lumpur: Four men were killed in a shootout with the police after the suspects were believed to have robbed a Chinese national in front of the Malaysian Institute of Translation and Books in Section 10, Wangsa Maju, here, at 12.35pm, Thursday. Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department Chief SAC Rusdi Mohd Isa said the suspects robbed the victim of RM40,000 when the latter was on his way to the ITBM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.