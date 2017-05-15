4 Malaysian IS operatives fill condui...

4 Malaysian IS operatives fill conduit roles for terror activities at home

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

KUALA LUMPUR: Four Malaysian Islamic State militants have reportedly stepped into the shoes of Muhd Wanndy Mohd Jedi as prime movers of the terror group's activities in Malaysia. The four are Muhammad Rafiuddin, Akil Zainal, Muhammad Fuzail and Muhammad Zahar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar '17 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,861 • Total comments across all topics: 281,056,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC