15 illegal immigrants held in Lahad Datu raids

2 hrs ago

KOTA KINABALU: Some 15 illegal immigrants were held after raids on villages in the east coast Lahad Datu district that included settlements where Malaysian forces hunted Sulu gunmen following the Tanduo intrusion in 2013. Eastern Sabah Security Command chief Datuk Wan Abdul Bari Wan Abdul Khalid said among the settlements where security forces mounted their operations on Thursday were Tanjung Labian Darat and Tanjung Batu.

Chicago, IL

