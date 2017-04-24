Yes, Malaysia lost RM15-30b in forex scandal - " Anwar

Kuala Lumpur: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has confirmed that the country lost between RM15 and RM30 billion in the foreign exchange scandal in the 1990s. In a statement sent by PKR's communications unit, the former Deputy Prime Minister, who was also the finance minister then, claimed that he had on April 20 informed the special task force set up to probe the losses that this was the final estimated losses.

