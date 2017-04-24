Yes, Malaysia lost RM15-30b in forex ...

Yes, Malaysia lost RM15-30b in forex scandal - " Anwar

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Daily Express

Kuala Lumpur: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has confirmed that the country lost between RM15 and RM30 billion in the foreign exchange scandal in the 1990s. In a statement sent by PKR's communications unit, the former Deputy Prime Minister, who was also the finance minister then, claimed that he had on April 20 informed the special task force set up to probe the losses that this was the final estimated losses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr 11 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar 30 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,242 • Total comments across all topics: 280,614,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC