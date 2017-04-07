Woman killed in hit-and-run at pedest...

Woman killed in hit-and-run at pedestrian crossing

Caught in the act: A screenshot showing Foo crossing road before being knocked down by the motorcyclist on Burma Road. GEORGE TOWN: A 58-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a motorcyclist who ran the red light at a pedestrian crossing in Burma Road, near the Pulau Tikus police station.

