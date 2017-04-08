Wife forced to have sex with hubby's friend

ALOR SETAR: A 63-year-old woman was forced to satisfy the sexual demands of her husband's 61-year-old friend for RM20 in three incidents. Both her husband, who is 69, and his friend were detained after the woman reported the matter to the police on Thursday, said Padang Terap police chief Deputy Supt Ahmad Nasir Jaafar.

