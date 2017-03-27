Warisan disputes statement that Musa rescued Yayasan
Kota Kinabalu: Parti Warisan Sabah Vice President Junz Wong is disputing the statement by Umno Semporna leader Datuk Ainal Fattah that Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman rescued Yayasan Sabah from a deal that involved Warisan President Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal 20 years ago. He said in a statement that the State Government granted permission to the licensee , under Sustainable Forest Management License Agreement Forest Enactment 1968), in 1997, to plant, re-plant, rehabilitate and harvest forests under the principles of sustainable forest management and environmental conservation for economic and social purposes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar 30
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar 21
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar 19
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar 17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar 4
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb '17
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC