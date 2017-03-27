Warisan disputes statement that Musa ...

Warisan disputes statement that Musa rescued Yayasan

2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Express

Kota Kinabalu: Parti Warisan Sabah Vice President Junz Wong is disputing the statement by Umno Semporna leader Datuk Ainal Fattah that Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman rescued Yayasan Sabah from a deal that involved Warisan President Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal 20 years ago. He said in a statement that the State Government granted permission to the licensee , under Sustainable Forest Management License Agreement Forest Enactment 1968), in 1997, to plant, re-plant, rehabilitate and harvest forests under the principles of sustainable forest management and environmental conservation for economic and social purposes.

