Wanted Abu Sayyaf leader Al Habsi killed

KOTA KINABALU: One of Malaysia's most-wanted terrorists, Abu Sayyaf leader Al Habsi Misaya, is believed to have been killed in a gun battle with Philippines security forces. Al Habsi , who is wanted for numerous high-profile kidnappings in Sabah's east coast, was apparently killed in the Indanan area of Jolo.

Chicago, IL

