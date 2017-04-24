UPDATE 2 INTERVIEW-Malaysia Airlines ...

UPDATE 2 INTERVIEW-Malaysia Airlines offers to lease A330s from Alitalia

15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Malaysia Airlines has offered to lease Airbus A330 jets from Alitalia if the struggling Italian airline is wound up, the Asian carrier's chief executive said on Wednesday. Alitalia is preparing for special administration proceedings after workers rejected its latest rescue plan, making it impossible for the loss-making airline to secure funds to keep its aircraft flying.

