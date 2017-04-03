UPDATE 1-Malaysia's exports surge in February y/y, helped by low base

UPDATE 1-Malaysia's exports surge in ...

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 Malaysia's exports and imports surged in February at the fastest annual pace for a month in nearly seven years, but the strong numbers stemmed mainly from a low base and are unlikely to be sustained. Exports rose 26.5 percent from a year earlier, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed on Wednesday.

