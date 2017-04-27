UNICEF urges Malaysia to ban corporal punishment in schools

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - The U.N. children's agency on Thursday urged Malaysia to ban corporal punishment in schools, following the death of an 11-year-old boy who was allegedly abused at a religious school. The boy, Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohamad Gaddafi, was allegedly whipped with a water hose at a private Islamic boarding school last month, and his legs had to be amputated last week due to a bacterial infection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.