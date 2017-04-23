Two UMS students killed after car sma...

Two UMS students killed after car smashes into tree

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: The Star Online

KOTA KINABALU: Two Universiti Malaysia Sabah students were killed in an accident after the car they were in crashed into tree along the city's Likas coastal road during the wee hours of Sunday. The two students are 23-year-old Mohd Haidil Amran from Sabah's Kunak district, and 22-year-old Nur Azlina Tan Lian Chew from Tawau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr 11 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar 30 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,992 • Total comments across all topics: 280,509,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC