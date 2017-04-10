Two Malaysians reported missing in Jakarta found in police lock-up

JAKARTA: The two Malaysians who were reported missing on March 30 after coming to Jakarta to watch a concert have been found in a police lock-up here. Mohamad Safa Ahmad, 29, and Kamarol Arifin Mohamad Darus, 27, were arrested by Indonesian authorities at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on March 30 after police found several pills on them.

