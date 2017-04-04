Toyota Vios Challenge launched in Malaysia - one-make race...

Toyota Vios Challenge launched in Mal...

With an encouraging resurgence in motorsports , Toyota Gazoo Racing has announced its arrival in Malaysia with the launch of the Vios Challenge one-make race series at the Sepang International Circuit today. The Vios Challenge will be the feature event at the Toyota Gazoo Racing Racing Festival, a weekend-long carnival set to take place in Penang, Johor and twice in Kuala Lumpur.

