Time for Malaysia's pro-government so...

Time for Malaysia's pro-government social activists to go on offensive: Najib

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

"We have long been in defensive mode. Enough. It is now time to attack!," he said in a post titled "2017 Social Media Activists Assembly" on his blog najibrazak.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr 11 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar 30 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar 21 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar 19 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar 17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,476 • Total comments across all topics: 280,348,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC