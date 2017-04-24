Three Killed, Aksem Policeman Injured In Bukit Kayu Hitam Accident
Three people were killed while a Bukit Kayu Hitam Malaysian Border Security Agency policeman was injured in an accident at KM69 on the North-South Expressway in front of the CTC restaurant rest area near here, today. Kedah Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division chief Supt Zahari Mohamed said the 3pm incident occurred when the Aksem police personnel who was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Alor Setar to Bukit Kayu Hitam hit a taxi which was making an illegal U-turn.
