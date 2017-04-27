The "overkill" campaign to convince M...

The "overkill" campaign to convince Malaysians that 1MDB scandal...

The "overkill" campaign to convince Malaysians that 1MDB scandal has finally been resolved with the 1MDB-IPIC "arbitration settlement" boomeranged as many basic questions remain unanswered After the "arbitration settlement" between 1MDB and Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Corporation , the UMNO/BN Government propaganda machinery went into an overdrive to convince Malaysians that the 1MDB international kleptocratic money-laundering scandal had been resolved and settled once and for all.

