The "overkill" campaign to convince Malaysians that 1MDB scandal has finally been resolved with the 1MDB-IPIC "arbitration settlement" boomeranged as many basic questions remain unanswered After the "arbitration settlement" between 1MDB and Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Corporation , the UMNO/BN Government propaganda machinery went into an overdrive to convince Malaysians that the 1MDB international kleptocratic money-laundering scandal had been resolved and settled once and for all.

