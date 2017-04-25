Teen lovers' tryst ends in tragedy wi...

Teen lovers' tryst ends in tragedy with boy found dead

KOTA KINABALU: The two young lovers had apparently run off together before - but their latest tryst ended in tragedy when the girl's older brother allegedly intervened, resulting in the teenage boy's death. Mohd Ayieruchizamsyah Lambang, 16 , had returned home with a bloody nose at about 7.30pm on Sunday and told his mother that an unknown person had attacked him, police said.

