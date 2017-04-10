Teen injured in attack by group

Teen injured in attack by group

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Express

Kota Kinabalu: A teenager sustained injuries after he and his friends were attacked by a group wielding knives, machetes and a saw at an eatery in Plaza 333, Penampang, on Friday. The victim, identified by police as a 19-year-old Kadazan from Kampung Dabak, Putatan, was rushed to the hospital for injuries to his abdomen after being stabbed with a sharp object believed to be knife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr 11 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar 30 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar 21 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar 19 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar 17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,646 • Total comments across all topics: 280,332,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC