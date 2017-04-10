Teen injured in attack by group

Kota Kinabalu: A teenager sustained injuries after he and his friends were attacked by a group wielding knives, machetes and a saw at an eatery in Plaza 333, Penampang, on Friday. The victim, identified by police as a 19-year-old Kadazan from Kampung Dabak, Putatan, was rushed to the hospital for injuries to his abdomen after being stabbed with a sharp object believed to be knife.

