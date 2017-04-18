Teachers under extreme stress need co...

Teachers under extreme stress need counselling: Malaysia deputy minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Teachers who experience ''extreme stress'' while performing their duties are encouraged to seek counselling at the education ministry''s psychology and counselling division. Deputy minister P Kamalanathan said the move was to prevent any untoward incident involving teachers.

