Student charged with murder
ALOR SETAR: A 20-year-old female college student, who was arrested in connection with a baby dumping case here, was charged at the magistrate's court in Jitra near here. Nur Izzati Adi was brought before magistrate Nurfadrina Zulkhairi yesterday and charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for the murder of the newborn baby boy by drowning him in the toilet bowl of a hostel.
