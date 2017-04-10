Sri Lanka envoy in Malaysia fears for...

Sri Lanka envoy in Malaysia fears for safety, requests to move his assault trial to Kuala Lumpur

8 min ago Read more: Colombo Page

Apr 13, Kuala Lumpur: Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Malaysia, Ibrahim Sahib Ansar fearing for his safety has requested the court to move the trial on his assault if he has to testify from the Court in Sepang District to capital city of Kuala Lumpur. The court was told Thursday that the case needs to be transferred to the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur for the envoy's safety and convenience, The Star reported.

Chicago, IL

